Rev. George W. Fleming
Casco Twp. - Rev. George W. Fleming, beloved cultivator of churches and blueberries known for his encouraging words and gentle spirit, died of cancer on Thursday April 16, 2020 at his home in Casco Township surrounded by his family's love. George Fleming was born September 14, 1939, in South Haven, the oldest child of Jesse and Mary Fleming.
As a child George was active with his family in the Casco United Methodist Church. During the summer of 1954, he began propagating blueberries..
George graduated as salutatorian in the class of 1958 from South Haven High School. He attended North Central College and American University in Washington, D.C. He graduated from seminary in 1965 from Evangelical Theological Seminary (now Garrett-Evangelical).
On Nov. 28, 1970, George married Edna Abel of Cedar Springs. His marriage to Edna was the highlight of his life. They became parents to Alice Mary on Oct. 20, 1972 and Christina Joy on Aug. 10, 1977.
George was assigned as pastor of the Turk Lake UMC and Assistant Pastor at the Greenville UMC. He led the building of the new Turk Lake Church in 1967, and the building of a parsonage in 1972. He served as pastor of the Sodus Chapel Hill UMC from 1975-1987. During his pastorate, the present church was constructed. George and Edna went on to serve as co-pastors of the Lawrence Avenue U MC in Charlotte from 1987-2002 where they led a church renovation. In 2002, George retired from active ministry and returned to blueberry farming.
Sympathy to wife, Edna, to daughter Alice Mary (Michael) Fleming Townley of East Lansing; Christina Joy Fleming (Neil Harvey) of New York City. Grandson Jonathan Townley and granddaughter Grace Townley. Siblings Ann Vermillion of Fullerton, CA, Dorothy Shonkwiler of Grand Ledge, Tom (Dorann) Fleming of South Haven, Floyd Fleming of Douglas, and many extended family members.
A Memorial Service at Casco UMC will be held in the future. At the website georgewilliamfleming.com, friends and family can share memories, schedule a time to participate in online visitations, leave your email to get a notification of the memorial date, or donate online to the memorial. George requested memorial gifts be made out to Casco United Methodist Church, 880 66th Street, South Haven, Michigan, 49090.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020