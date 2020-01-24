|
|
George Walter Landon
Fremont - George Walter Landon, 89, of Fremont MI, formerly of Howell and Kewadin MI, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020. George was born on November 18, 1930 in Lansing MI to Marion W. and Norma L. (Collins) Landon.
George was a 1949 graduate of East Lansing High School and 1953 graduate of Michigan State University, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He was a veteran, proudly serving in the U. S. Air Force as a jet pilot, flying F-84 fighter-bombers. After his service, he worked at General Motors Proving Grounds for 33 years.
Beloved husband of over 66 years to Shirley M. (McMichael) Landon, loving father of Jack (Helene) Landon, Linda (Bill) Bender, Amy (Mike) Kurtti, Nancy (Kevin) Beck and Diane (Eric) Klose. Proud grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of six.
George was preceded in death by his brother John Landon and his sister Martha Henderson.
Celebration of Life Visitation: Saturday, April 25, 2020 10:00 AM-1:00 PM. Celebration of Life Service to follow at 1:00 PM followed by a light lunch at the First Presbyterian Church, 323 W. Grand River, Howell, MI 48843.
To view the full on-line obituary or leave condolences, please visit www.macdonaldsfuneralhome.com/obits
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020