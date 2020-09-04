Georgeann Shiels (Iverson)Lansing, Michigan - Age 95, died Tuesday evening, September 1, 2020 at Grandhaven Living Center in Lansing.Georgeann, daughter of George and Florence Iverson, was born September 29, 1924 in Bear Lake, Michigan. Graduating from Bear Lake High School, she was the last survivor from her Class of 1941. After graduation, she moved to Lansing, MI where she worked at Oldsmobile. It was there that she met Thomas Shiels. In 1945, they were married in the Irish Hills of Lenawee, Michigan. In addition to raising a family of three children, their 58 years of marriage included vacationing in Bear Lake during the summer and Ft Myers, Florida in the winter.As her children grew older, Georgeann re-entered the work force, first as a sales associate at Arbaugh's Department Store and later as an administrative assistant at Auto Owner's Insurance. She was a long-time member of the Church of Resurrection along with the Alter Society.A devoted wife and mother, Georgeann looked forward to celebrating every birthday and holiday with her family. A gifted seamstress, she created many beautiful decorations and presents for special occasions, especially during the Christmas season. Working in her garden, both at home and at her summer place in Bear Lake was an enjoyable pastime for Georgeann.In recent months, it became more and more difficult for Georgeann to move about. Never one to complain or give up, she fought to the very end, just 28 days short of her 96th birthday. Georgeann's favorite song was "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" - Please think of her whenever you hear it.Georgeann is survived by her children, Bethany(Frank) Williams, Steven(Sheila) Shiels, and Patricia Shiels; her grandchildren, Brian(Elizabeth Ribby-Shiels) Shiels, Katherine(Ulysses Loken) Williams, and Stephanie Williams; her great-grandson, Cabal Doerr; her sister Cathryn(Keith) Rupert; and nieces and nephews.Georgeann was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Margaret Merriman(1990), her husband Thomas Shiels(2004), and her brother Dean Iverson(2020).Due to COVID-19, there will be a private inurnment with the immediate family at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lansing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capitol Area Humane Society or Lansing Old Newsboys.The family extends its gratitude to the dedicated caregivers at Grandhaven Living Center and McLaren Hospice of Lansing for their kind care in Georgeann's final days.