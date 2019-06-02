|
|
Georgetta Wade
Lansing - Georgetta Wade, loving wife and mother, passed away May 27, 2019, at 91 years of age. She was born on February 14, 1928 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. She moved to Lansing, Michigan as a child where she later met and married her husband of 68 years, James Edward Wade. Georgetta devoted her life to being a stay at home mother. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Wade and her granddaughter, Michelle Marie Ireland. Georgetta leaves behind her children; daughters, Mickey Ireland, Carol (Larry) McConnell, Holly (Ted) Rust, Tracey Knox, and sons Gregg (Karin) Wade, and Eric (Cathy) Wade, as well as 11 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. Her love, humor, wisdom and enthusiasm for life will be greatly missed. Private services have been held. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.grlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on June 2, 2019