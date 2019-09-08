|
|
Georgette Yvonne (Dubois) Galka
Lansing - Our loving mother and grandmother Georgette (Dubois) Galka, 96, of Lansing passed away Sunday, September 1st, 2019. Born July 1st, 1923 in France, she immigrated with her parents through Ellis Island. They resided in Holt, MI where she and her husband, Ted Galka, were childhood sweethearts. Georgette was the star high school pitcher and her future father-in-law was her softball coach. She enjoyed playing competitive games such as bocce, golf and cards and later in life watching Tiger baseball. She and Ted spent many wonderful winters in Florida and happy summers at Gun Lake. She loved both onions and chocolate. A feisty personality, Georgette was eager to share her opinions. Above all she loved her family best. Georgette was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Lieutenant Col. Theodore Galka Jr.; daughter, Susan (Galka) Morrell and sister, Helen (Dubois) Severns. Surviving are her son, Tom, and daughter-in-law, Bev (Trierweiler) Galka, of Okemos; grandson, Mike (Angela) Galka; granddaughters, Holly (Jon) Panozzo, Carrie (Jeremy) Krakowski; great grandsons, Max and Miles Galka and dear friend of 16 years, Carl Kepler. An Open House Celebration of Georgette's Life will be held Sunday, September 15th from 1:00-4:00 at Lucky's Steakhouse, 3554 Okemos Rd., Okemos, MI 48864. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 8, 2019