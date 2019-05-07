|
Georgia E. Tanner
Lansing - Went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at age 94. Born July 24, 1924 to Weldon and Carol (Bentley) Maurer in Corunna, Michigan. Georgia worked many years as a typist for Auto Owners Insurance Company in downtown Lansing. She volunteered at McLaren Greater Lansing on South Pennsylvania for 30 years. Georgia was a member of South Church of the Nazarene. She loved spending time with family and participating in all family events. Preceding her in death were her first husband, Robert Pentoney; second husband, Don Tanner; sister, Carolyn (Ray) Waldo; brother, Weldon (Rose) Maurer and her parents.
Surviving are her brother, Marlin (Donna) Maurer; nieces and nephews, LuAnn (Kevin) Camp, Carol (Duane) Kortman, Cheryl (Curtis) Cole, Marlin Maurer Jr., Randy (Robin) Maurer, Kim Emerson as well as many great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at South Church of the Nazarene in Lansing. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service for visitation. For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to South Church of the Nazarene in Georgia's name. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 7, 2019