|
|
Gerald David Powell, MD
Houghton Lake - Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Jerry, Jerry, or Doc Powell to family and friends, passed away on January 26, 2020, at age 87. He was born on June 10, 1932, to the late David and Ruth Powell.
Jerry met the love of his life, Della Mae at Eastern High School. He went on to earn his Bachelor of Science degree from Michigan State College. He joined the Air Force and was Honorably Discharged as Captain. He furthered his studies and received his Master's Degree at Michigan State University before obtaining his Medical Degree from the University of Michigan and becoming a General Practitioner and fulfilling his promise to God.
Jerry was passionate about his family and their happiness, knowing fully that there is no simple path for any of us. His love was unparalleled and he always taught them that good decisions would follow the bad, and all things could be made right.
Jerry is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Della Mae; three sons, David (Debra), Stewart (Deborah), and Andrew (Lesha); four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Harry.
The funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel. His family will receive relatives and friends beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020