Gerald Edmund Alchin



Webberville - Gerald Edmund Alchin of Webberville passed away on May 17, 2020 after battling Alzheimer's Disease. Gerald was born on September 30, 1936 in Webberville to Elmer and Catherine (Oesterle) Alchin. He grew up working on the family farm, first in Howell and then in Webberville. Upon graduating from Webberville High School in 1954, he became interested in construction and entered the field of plumbing. In 1966, Gerald started his own business, Alchin Plumbing Inc., of which he was owner/operator until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of the Lansing Mechanical Contractors Association, serving as an officer for multiple years and earning Emeritus status, and was a member/contractor of Lansing Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 388/333 from 1965 until retirement. Gerald was also a longtime member of the Michigan Master Plumbers & Mechanical Contractors Association, winning Contractor of the Year honors in 1989, and serving as president during 1992-1993, eventually winning the MPMCA Lifetime Award. He also owned the Webberville Hardware during the late 1970's and early 1980's. Gerald was a very hard worker, but also loved spending time with his family and many friends. He had a gift for storytelling, and liked to tell jokes as well, followed by his own big laugh. He treasured time spent having breakfast daily with friends at the local restaurant round table, in his words, "solving the problems of the world". Gerald enjoyed traveling, many times to professional or school board conferences around the country, and other times to campgrounds or to visit friends. Other pastimes included watching U-M sports, Tigers baseball and golf. He was a devoted father and grandfather and enjoyed attending his children's and grandchildren's school and sports activities. In later life, Gerald developed an interest in toy tractors, and over time acquired an impressive collection. He carried an exceptionally deep love for Christmas throughout his entire life, buying too many presents for children and grandchildren, inviting friends and neighbors to home Christmas parties, and spending many years suited up as Santa's helper. Gerald was proud of and involved with his community, and belonged to the Webberville Lion's Club, United Methodist Church, and Masonic Lodge/Elf Kurafeh Shrine, and was named Webberville Citizen of the Year in 1992. He served 24 years on the Webberville School Board and was an enthusiastic supporter of the Webberville FFA and Ingham County 4-H Club. He also served 28 years on the Leroy Township Board. Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Catherine (Oesterle) Alchin, and by brother Ken Alchin (Barbara) and sister JoAnn Wallace (Keith). Gerald is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Barbara (White), children Gary Alchin (Lorin Yeater), Lori Morris (Rob), and Gregg Alchin (Sara), and grandchildren Daniel, Claire, Caroline, Gwynne and Andrew, and sister Judy Thornton (Ray). Interment will take place at Alchin Farm Cemetery in Webberville. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Gerald's name may be given to either the Webberville United Methodist Church Building Fund (4215 Holt Rd., Webberville, 48892) or to the Webberville FFA Scholarship Fund (309 E. Grand River Ave., Webberville, MI 48892).









