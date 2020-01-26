Services
Gerald F. "Jerry" Boyson


1931 - 2020
Gerald F. "Jerry" Boyson Obituary
Gerald F. "Jerry" Boyson

Lansing - Age 88, our loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather was at home surrounded by family when he was called to his Lord on January 25, 2020. Born January 29, 1931 in Free Soil, MI. Jerry was a meat department manager at A & P Super Markets for 38 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marines during the Korean War. He was a member of St. Gerard Church and was a life member of the Knights of Columbus Richard Council #788 where he achieved the 4th degree. He enjoyed gardening, golfing, bowling and watching sports and news on the TV and loved the company of his dogs. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Audrey M. Boyson; 5 children Sheryl Hillyer, Roberta (Robert) Fredricks, Gerald "Tom" (Holly) Boyson, Pamela Kintner (Jeff Marketich), and Lynne (Richard) Tosi; 16 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Marie & Fordyce Boyson; 2 sisters, June (Harold) Jacobson, and Mary Jane (Donald) Konicki. Visitation is from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Tuesday with a 7:00 P.M. Rosary in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. John P. Klein presiding. Viewing will be 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. Wednesday at church. Rite of Comital St. Joseph Cemetery. Contributions may be made to or St. Gerard Church in memory of Jerry. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020
