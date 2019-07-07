|
|
Gerald Lee "Jerry" Paksi
Ashley - Gerald Lee "Jerry" Paksi age 77, of Ashley, MI, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Sparrow Health Systems, Lansing, MI.
Cremation has taken place and the family will host a fish fry in honor of Jerry at their home on Sunday, July 14, 2019 starting at 2:00 P.M. Jerry had planned the fish fry for his family months ago and the family would like to extend the invitation to his friends.
Gerald was born in Ashley, MI on March 9, 1942, the son of Steve and Julia (Demming) Paksi. He graduated from Ashley High School with the class of 1961. Jerry married Ann (Reed) Mackall on April 1, 1972, in Matherton, MI.
Jerry retired from Lobdell Emery after 43 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, sports and trips to the casino. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and liked attending their sporting and school events.
He is survived by his wife Ann Paksi of Ashley; son Greg and Janelle Paksi of St. Johns; daughter Denise Peters of Perry; daughter Luella and Paul Warnke of Maple Rapids; step sons: Burwell and Terry Mackall of Hersey, MI; Frank and Tammy Mackall of North Port, FL; sister Sharon and Walter Karns of Harrison, MI; brother Steve and Diane Paksi of Alma, MI; 19 grandchildren; and 3 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Joan (Dick) Mills and son Michael Eugene Paksi.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the wishes of the family. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 7, 2019