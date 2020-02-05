|
Gerald Michael Nester
Gerald M. Nester (Jerry) of DeWitt passed from this life on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, age 77. He was born March 28, 1942 in Albion, Michigan, son of Michael and Geraldine Nester. As a youth he played tennis and basketball, became an avid Spartan Sports Fan and was an honor student.
He earned a BA from Albion College, MA and PhD from Michigan State University and pursued a career in Special Education Administration with Clinton and Genesee Intermediate School Districts and the State of Michigan Department of Education. He was also an adjunct professor at Eastern Michigan University.
A DeWitt resident since 1976, he was active in Cub Scouts, AYSO soccer (coach and official), DeWitt Ox Roast and taught Sunday School. He served on the city Planning Commission, City Council, and as Mayor of the City Dewitt from 1989-1994, helping to establish a sister city relationship with Konan-Cho, Japan. He was also honored in 1998 as the DeWitt Citizen of the Year.
In retirement, he pursued his interest in gardening at home on the shores of Lake Geneva and became a docent at the MSU Horticulture and Beal Gardens, including donating many plants from his vast collection to start the Hosta section of the Horticulture Garden. He was also a very active and knowledgeable docent at Potter Park Zoo, leading tours, landscaping and, his favorite activity, playing Santa Claus at the Wonderland of Lights each Christmas season. He also enjoyed travels to Europe and national parks with his wife, always finding more gardens and zoos to visit.
His survivors include Rosemary, his wife of 53 years, sons John (Elissa) Nester of Lexington, SC and Tim (Holly) Nester of Lansing, and four wonderful grandchildren Jack and Maxwell Nester of Lansing, Gabriela Nester and Roman Smith of SC; sister, Gail Smith of McCaysville, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to University United Methodist Church, 1120 S. Harrison Rd, East Lansing, 48823, or Potter Park Zoo, 1301 S. Pennsylvania Ave, Lansing, MI 48912.
A Celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 10:30am, Monday, February 17, 2020, at University United Methodist Church. Family will welcome friends before and after the service and a buffet luncheon will follow.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020