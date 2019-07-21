|
Geraldine A. Layman
Lansing - Geraldine A. Layman, 72, of Lansing, formerly of Buffalo, NY, died peacefully at home surrounded by family July 18, 2019. Geri worked at Auto Owners Insurance Company. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, singing to her dog, serving as a powerful matriarch to her family, and making those around her feel special and loved. Geri's spirit was bright, contagious, and irreplaceable.
She will be forever cherished by her children, sons Brian (Teresa) and David (Vicki), and daughter, Lisa (Larome); grandchildren, David, Jennifer, Jessica, Harley, Katelyn, Lilia, Jack, and Kyla; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn and Jordyn; brother, Henry (Mary); nephews, Henry, John, Christopher, and Douglas; and her dog, Winston. She will also be remembered by numerous cousins, friends, and coworkers.
Geri joined her parents, Henry and Florence; husband, Gene; and son, Jeffrey in Heaven.
Funeral Mass is 10:30 AM Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 4437 W. Willow, Lansing with Fr. John P. Klein officiating. Visitation will be 9-10:30 AM before Mass at the church. Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to .
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 21, 2019