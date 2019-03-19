|
Geraldine "Gerry" Ann Jochen
Lansing - Age 90, our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 17, 2019. Born December 31, 1928 in Grand Rapids, MI. Gerry retired as bookkeeper and office manager of Haussman Construction with over 30 years of service. She was a member of St. Gerard Church. She liked reading, sewing, and growing flowers. She loved spending time at the cottage, especially with her husband, Al.
Surviving are her daughters, Jackie Welch, and Judy (Ken) Spagnuolo; 4 grandchildren Albert Welch, Tamara Welch, Jessica (Nicolas) Villarreal, and Paige Spagnuolo; 9 great-grandchildren; and many other family members and friends. Gerry was preceded in death by her husband of 36 years, Albert J. Jochen; granddaughter, Katie Spagnuolo; parents, Andrew & Dora Jackson; brother, Raymond Jackson. Visitation is from 5:00 - 8:00 P.M. Tuesday (today) with a 7:00 P.M. Vigil in the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw, Lansing. Funeral Liturgy is 10:30 A.M. Wednesday, March 20, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph, Lansing with Fr. John P. Klein presiding. Viewing will be 9:30-10:30 A.M. Wednesday at church. Rite of Committal Deepdale Memorial Park. Contributions may be made to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan or in memory of Gerry. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 19, 2019