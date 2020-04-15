|
Geraldine Ann "Gerry" Miller
Lansing - Lansing - Age 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Gerry was a devoted Catholic, born in Owosso, Michigan. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church growing up. Her adult years were Holy Cross, a charter member of St. Gerard Church, and finally St. Therese Parish in Lansing. Gerry was a fulltime homemaker while raising 5 children. In her later years, she worked for ShopRite, the family laundromat and at Dayton Hudsons until retirement. Gerry was a resident at the Willows of East Lansing, to whom the family extends its profound thanks for her loving and dignified care over the last 1 ½ years. Although Gerry will be sadly missed, she is now with the angels and her late husband, Hilary who passed away September 2019. Her suffering is now over. However through her suffering she came to truly know the love of Jesus and in turn had much love and respect for our God. She is survived by her sons, Joseph (Linda) Miller of Grand Ledge, MI; Robert (Margaret) Miller of Dublin OH; Bruce (Elizabeth) Miller of Novi, MI and Douglas Miller of Washington, DC; and daughter, Mary Beth (John) Pirich of Bath, MI. Thirteen grandchildren, Jenny Merryfield, Matt (Amy) Merryfield, Lindsay (Corey) Ratai, Kelley (Rob) Myers, Ryan (Anna) Miller, Kaitlin Miller, Stephanie (Gregory) Miller, Christopher (Catherine) Pirich, Karen (Stephan) Currie, Alexandra (Lonnie) Busque, Alyssa Miller, Bradley Miller, and Kelsey Miller; seventeen great-grandchildren, Connor Merryfield, Riley Merryfield, Grayson Ratai, Payton Ratai, Emma Myers, Carter Myers, Jack Erickson, Jenna Erickson, Joseph Pirich, Daniel Pirich, William Pirich, Elizabeth Pirich, Grace Currie, Isabelle Currie, Victoria Currie, Anastasia Currie, Camila Gabriela Busque; brother Robert (Delores) Comeau, sister-in-law Delores Fox. Predeceased by her parents Stella Jagodzinski and Mickey Brant and her step-father (who raised her), Joseph Comeau; her brother Ralph (Patricia) Brant; her sister Dorothy (Harry) Baleja; brothers and sisters-in-law Marvin (Judy) Miller, Lester (Julianne) Miller, Helen Marie (Paul) Schafer and Donnie Fox; granddaughter, Lauren Miller; nephews, Skip Brant and Terry Miller. A Catholic funeral Mass will take place at St. Thomas Aquinas Church with Fr. Gary Koenigsknecht presiding on Saturday, April 18, 2020. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Lansing, MI. For those desiring, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Therese Parish in memory of Geraldine A. Miller. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.Tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020