Geraldine Bronson Cords
Geraldine Bronson Cords

Geraldine Bronson Cords poured out her life for her family as a loving and deeply caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, wife, friend and coworker.

She was born April 14, 1926 and grew up as a farm girl in St. Johns and Owosso. In high school she was the "songbird" with a dance band. As a single mom, she was a hospital administrator in Owosso, and a School of Public Health researcher at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. In 1963 she moved her family to East Lansing and began a 45-year career at Michigan State University. In the 1970s she was a leader of an effort that won better benefits and representation for staff.

She introduced a national model medical records system at the MSU School of Veterinary Medicine, then joined the MSU Department of Facilities Planning and Space Management as a space management coordinator.

She is remembered for her bravery, her songs, her fierce love, her fiery temper and her irrepressible sense of humor. She died on Nov. 1, age 94, in memory care in Milford, Ohio.

She is survived by daughter Kristin Bronson, DeWitt, Mich.; daughter Cynthia Bronson, Ashland, Ore.; son Peter Bronson, Milford, Ohio; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Memorials to Queen City Hospice of Cincinnati.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
