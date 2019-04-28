|
|
Geraldine J. Schafer
Westphalia - Geraldine J. Schafer, age 91, of Westphalia, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother went to be with her Heavenly Father on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, passing away peacefully surrounded by her family. She was born on October 21, 1927 in Ionia, Michigan, the daughter of Jacob and Matilda Cook. Geraldine married the love of her life, Donald J. Schafer on June 22, 1948 and they shared 70 wonderful years of marriage together. She was a faithful and devoted member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Westphalia, the Christian Mother's Society, and the Daughters of Isabella. Geraldine enjoyed crocheting and knitting, having made over 85 afghans for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She loved to play cards and bingo, but most of all, she valued and treasured spending time with her family. Geraldine was an incredibly compassionate and caring woman, she often cared for others in addition to her own family.
Preceding Geraldine in death are her parents; infant twin sons, Timothy and Thomas Schafer; daughter-in-law, Janet Schafer; infant granddaughter, Suzanne Schafer; siblings, Bernita (Leonard) Koenigsknecht, Elda (Leo) George, Rita (Joe) George, Norm Cook, and Rose (Joe) Schanski; and in-laws, Stanley Schafer and Robert Pohl. Geraldine is survived by her beloved husband, Donald Schafer; children, John Schafer, Roger (Rosanne) Schafer, Brenda (Larry) Hagedon, Randy (Kathy) Schafer, Karen Schafer, Duane (Kate) Schafer, Mike (Tammy) Schafer, Doug (Marilyn) Schafer, Marcia (Phil) Stump, Kevin Schafer, and Michelle (Anthony) Graziano; 49 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren, with two on the way; sister, Kate (Bill) Bushong; in-laws, Joanne Cook, Marie Pohl, and Sr. De Paul Schafer; special neighbors, Scott and Sue Thelen; and many nieces and nephews.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Dennis Spitzley at 10:30 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Westphalia. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6-8 p.m. and on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the St. Mary's Funeral Chapel, 210 N. Westphalia Street, Westphalia. A Scripture Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday with a time of sharing to follow at the funeral chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 28, 2019