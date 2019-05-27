Services
Carman Funeral Home - BROWN CITY
4347 W MAIN
Brown City, MI 48416
(810) 346-2585
Geraldine Murray
Brown City - Geraldine Murray age 87 of Brown City died May 23, 2019. She was born in Detroit to George and Edna Ficht. Geraldine graduated from Brown City High School Class of 1949. She was united in marriage to Robert Murray on June 17, 1950.

Geraldine was an amazing wife, mother and great grandmother. She loved her family and never missed any of their activities. After sporting events , teammates of her grandchildren looked forward to the delicious treats provided by "Grandma Murray". Geraldine was known for her cooking/baking, her gorgeous flower beds and beautiful paintings.

She is survived by her husband Robert Murray, three daughters, Patricia (Robert) Jacobson, Susan (Daniel) Kraft and Barbara (Peter) Diegel, five grandchildren; Rob, Theresa, Cora, Kelly, and Thomas and six great grandchildren Payton, Tessa, Dylan, Colby, Sloane and Augusta. Also surviving is a sister Rosemarie Brown.

She was preceded in death by a great grandson Andrew and two brothers George and Joe Ficht.

A graveside memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements by Carman Funeral Home.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 27, 2019
