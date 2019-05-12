Geraldine Radke



Lansing - Geraldine Frances Radke, age 100, passed away May 9, 2019. She was born in Lansing, Michigan on May 11, 1918. She retired from Oldsmobile in 1974 after 30 years of service, working the last fifteen years as secretary to four consecutive General Managers. This is where she met the love of her life, Arthur Radke, whom she was married to for 67 years. She was devoted to the Catholic Church and spent many years assisting in various Parish activities at the Church of the Resurrection. In her retirement, she served over a decade as a volunteer at St. Lawrence Hospital.



Gerry enjoyed spending time with her husband and family at their beautiful cottage on Blue Lake. They also enjoyed playing golf with friends and traveling the United States and abroad. Her generous spirit and unwavering support for those she loved will be missed by all that knew her.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; her brother, Wayne Ahern; sister, Arlene Weis; and niece, Pamela Martin. She is survived by her nephews, Tom(Cathy) Weis, Rob (Donna) Weis, Richard Radke, and David (Colleen) Radke; nieces, Priscilla Smith and Patricia Roegner; grandnephews, Thomas Weis Jr., P.H. Lincoln, Gregory Weis, Austin Martin, Andrew Radke, Charlie Radke; grandnieces, Nicole Moreno, Danielle Hasenwinkle, Stephanie Smith, Lauren Cornell, Sarah Radke, Elle Radke, Allison Radke, Morgan Roegner, Mary Sisson, Pamela Weis, Marlene Weis, Casey Jo Weis.



The family will receive friends at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing, on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00p.m. with Rosary prayed at 7:30. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at 10:30a.m., at the Church of the Resurrection, 1531 E. Michigan Avenue, Lansing, Michigan. Rite of Committal will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at the church. Those desiring may make contributions to the Church of the Resurrection, (for St. Vincent DePaul) in memory of Mrs. Radke.