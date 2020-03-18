Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mask Memorial CME Church
5601 S. Waverly Road
Lansing, MI
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mask Memorial CME Church
5601 S. Waverly Road
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Shepard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Shepard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Shepard Obituary
Geraldine Shepard

Lansing - Geraldine "Geri" Shepard was born on July 2, 1946 in Ferndale, Michigan to the late Bennie and Bessie Barr. She graduated from Southwestern High School in Detroit, Michigan. In 1968, she was married to Rodney Shepard. To their union, two sons were born, Rodney II and Anthony.

Geri received a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Michigan State University in 1974. She was employed as supervisor in Adult Education by the Lansing School District for 30 years. She retired in 2003.

Geri attended Mask Memorial CME Church in Lansing, where she served as Chairwoman of the Stewardess board, Director of Christian Education, and member of the Missionary Society. She served as treasurer of the Mid-Michigan District Stewardess and was a delegate to the Michigan-Indiana region annual conference. Geri also attended several general conferences with her husband.

Geri leaves to cherish her memory: a loving husband of 51 years, Rodney; two sons, Rodney II (Cheniqua) and Anthony (Christine); brother, Bennie (Robin) Barr, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Antoine) Harris, Rodney III, Wesley, Victoria, Olivia, Amelia, Benjamin, and Julia Shepard; two great grandchildren, Adrian and Aiden Harris; and many family, friends, and loved ones.

Vistation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 3-6 PM at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St. Joseph St., Lansing, MI 48933.

To all family, friends, and church members desiring to attend the committal, the family will depart from Riley Funeral Home at 11:00 AM to Evergreen Cemetery, 1709 E. Mt. Hope Ave., Lansing, MI 48910.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -