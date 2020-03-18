|
Geraldine Shepard
Lansing - Geraldine "Geri" Shepard was born on July 2, 1946 in Ferndale, Michigan to the late Bennie and Bessie Barr. She graduated from Southwestern High School in Detroit, Michigan. In 1968, she was married to Rodney Shepard. To their union, two sons were born, Rodney II and Anthony.
Geri received a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education from Michigan State University in 1974. She was employed as supervisor in Adult Education by the Lansing School District for 30 years. She retired in 2003.
Geri attended Mask Memorial CME Church in Lansing, where she served as Chairwoman of the Stewardess board, Director of Christian Education, and member of the Missionary Society. She served as treasurer of the Mid-Michigan District Stewardess and was a delegate to the Michigan-Indiana region annual conference. Geri also attended several general conferences with her husband.
Geri leaves to cherish her memory: a loving husband of 51 years, Rodney; two sons, Rodney II (Cheniqua) and Anthony (Christine); brother, Bennie (Robin) Barr, Jr.; eight grandchildren, Ashley (Antoine) Harris, Rodney III, Wesley, Victoria, Olivia, Amelia, Benjamin, and Julia Shepard; two great grandchildren, Adrian and Aiden Harris; and many family, friends, and loved ones.
Vistation will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 from 3-6 PM at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W. St. Joseph St., Lansing, MI 48933.
To all family, friends, and church members desiring to attend the committal, the family will depart from Riley Funeral Home at 11:00 AM to Evergreen Cemetery, 1709 E. Mt. Hope Ave., Lansing, MI 48910.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020