Lansing - Age 89, long time resident of the Lansing are, died December 27, 2019. Gert was born in East Lansing, daughter of Fred and Frieda Riemann. In 1962, Gert married Bob Barry, who predeceased her four years ago. Gert is survived by step-daughters, Kathryn Thornton of Texas and Carolyn Williams of Kentucky and nephew, Walt Schmits of Lansing. After graduating from Howell High School in 1948, Gert trained at the Edward W. Sparrow School of Nursing and then worked in the nursing profession until her retirement. Gert's kindness and superb nursing skills will be remembered by the many patients she cared for throughout her career. Likewise, Gert's neighbors will always appreciate all that Gert did to make living in their condo association pleasant and good. At Gert's request, there will be no service. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Howell. In keeping with Gert's lifelong fondness for pets and animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 W. Grand River, Lansing, MI 48906. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019