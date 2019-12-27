Services
Tiffany Funeral Home
3232 W Saginaw St
Lansing, MI 48917
(517) 481-3792
Resources
More Obituaries for Gertrude Barry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gertrude "Gert" Barry

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gertrude "Gert" Barry Obituary
Gertrude "Gert" Barry

Lansing - Age 89, long time resident of the Lansing are, died December 27, 2019. Gert was born in East Lansing, daughter of Fred and Frieda Riemann. In 1962, Gert married Bob Barry, who predeceased her four years ago. Gert is survived by step-daughters, Kathryn Thornton of Texas and Carolyn Williams of Kentucky and nephew, Walt Schmits of Lansing. After graduating from Howell High School in 1948, Gert trained at the Edward W. Sparrow School of Nursing and then worked in the nursing profession until her retirement. Gert's kindness and superb nursing skills will be remembered by the many patients she cared for throughout her career. Likewise, Gert's neighbors will always appreciate all that Gert did to make living in their condo association pleasant and good. At Gert's request, there will be no service. Interment will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Howell. In keeping with Gert's lifelong fondness for pets and animals, memorial contributions may be made to the Capital Area Humane Society, 7095 W. Grand River, Lansing, MI 48906. Arrangements by Tiffany Funeral Home. Friends may visit the guest book at www.tiffanyfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gertrude's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Tiffany Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -