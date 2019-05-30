Gery A. Beachnau



Portland - Gery Adam Beachnau, age 63, of Portland, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Gery was born May 14, 1956 in Lansing, the son of Esten "Red" and Jeanette (Pohl) Beachnau. Gery graduated from Pewamo-Westphalia High School in 1974 where he played football and was an allstate honorable mention running back and linebacker. He was a proud graduate of MSU in 1979 with a BS degree in Forestry. He worked for over 35 years for Kraft Foods managing key accounts for large national companies. Karft Foods rewarded Gery's hard work with many all inclusive paid vacations over the years. He was an avid MSU Spartan fan; he loved golf with a passion. He was a hard working perfectionist in work and play. He loved traveling and loved vacationing on Houghton Lake and Torch Lake with family and friends. Most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.



Gery is preceded in death by his parents, Esten "Red" and Jeanette Beachnau. Surviving are his wife of 22 years, Paula; children, Mahria (Craig) Wasnich, Jessica (Roger) Wartella, Kate (Tyler) Wakley, Justin O'Neill, Chris (Cali) O'Neill, and Mac O'Neill; grandchildren, Graham and Elliot Wasnich, Alex Wartella, Jordan Stark, Kyla Wakley, Austin O'Neill, Easton, Dominic, and Ericson O'Neill; siblings, Dr. Bruce (Diane) Beachnau of Portland, Dawn (Mark) Thelen of Portland, Dan (Deb) Beachnau of Lansing, Todd Beachnau of Oregon, Dorothea (Dr. Carl) Fischer of Ann Arbor, and Dale (Adel) Beachnau of Westphalia; special friends, Doug and Lynn Kramer, Barb and Rick Davison, and Nick Blauwiekel; godsons, Kyle Beachnau and Darrin Thelen; and many special nieces and nephews.



The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Rev. Mike Alber at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Portland. Rite of Committal will follow at Portland Cemetery. The family will receive visitors on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Lehman Funeral Home, 210 E. Bridge St., Portland. The rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lehmanfuneralhomes.com.