Gilbert Martinez
- - Gilbert Martinez born November 17, 1952 to Gilberto E. and Santos Martinez, passed away April 10, 2019 in Houston, Texas after battling cancer. He was preceded in death by his mother Santos Martinez and brother Carlos Martinez. Surviving is his daughter Mercedes Martinez, father Gilberto E. Martinez, sisters and brothers Francisca (Frank) Garcia, Gloria Martinez, Margarita Hernandez, Rosa Maria Martinez, Dolores (Sam) Reed, Guadalupe (late Timothy) Schmidtchen, Mary Ellen (Pedro) Martinez, Pauline Martinez, Mary Jane (Late Arturo) Lopez, Joe Martinez, Anita (Pablo R.) Hernandez and many nephews and nieces. Gilbert enjoyed fishing, watching the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions and was an avid Michigan fan. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2019