1/1
Dr. Gladys A. Courtney
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Gladys A. Courtney

Jonesborough - Gladys Atkins Courtney, PhD, 90, formerly of Mason, MI, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home in Jonesborough, TN.

Dr. Courtney was a former Dean of the Michigan State University College of Nursing and a former member of The Peoples Church of East Lansing.

To read the full obituary, learn about the service livestream, or leave a message for the family, please visit morrisbaker.com.

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Courtney family. (423) 282-1521




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved