Dr. Gladys A. Courtney
Jonesborough - Gladys Atkins Courtney, PhD, 90, formerly of Mason, MI, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at her home in Jonesborough, TN.
Dr. Courtney was a former Dean of the Michigan State University College of Nursing and a former member of The Peoples Church of East Lansing.
To read the full obituary, learn about the service livestream, or leave a message for the family, please visit morrisbaker.com
.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Courtney family. (423) 282-1521