Gladys Bauer
East Lansing - Age 92, passed away, Thursday, March 28, 2019. Gladys was born July 6, 1926, in Lehr, ND the daughter of Adam and Elizabeth (Becker) Miller. A Lansing resident since 1961, Gladys enjoyed to knit, crochet, bake, paint and color. A loving mother, sister, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend, she will be dearly missed by all that knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer in 2017; 3 sisters and 1 brother. Gladys is survived by her loving children, Michael Bauer and Rita (William) Stoskopf; 1 brother, 1 sister, 7 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and numerous, nieces, nephews and friends. A Funeral Service will be held, Tuesday, April 2, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel with Rev. Russell McReynolds officiating. Interment will follow in Eastlawn Memory Garden Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends, Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 11:30 - 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lansing City Rescue Mission in memory of Gladys. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 31, 2019