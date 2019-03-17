|
|
Gladys J. Irish
St. Johns - Gladys J. Irish age 84, of St. Johns, MI, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019, at Sparrow Hospital, Lansing, MI.
Funeral Services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00 A.M., with Pastor Judy Hazle officiating. Burial will take place at South Bingham Township Cemetery, St. Johns, MI. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at the funeral home.
Gladys was born in St. Johns, MI on June 6, 1934 the daughter of Peter T. and Fern (Antes) Hainer. Gladys resided most of her life in the St. Johns and Maple Rapids areas and was a graduate of St. Johns High School. Gladys married Bruce Irish on December 9, 1951 in St. Johns, MI; Bruce passed away on February 21, 2002.
Gladys enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles and crocheting. Gladys was a 4-H Leader for many years. She drove school bus for over 25 years with St. Johns Public Schools. Gladys was a member of the former Price United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her daughter Judy and Dan Matice of St. Johns, MI; son Bruce and Cindy Irish of St. Johns, MI; daughter Annette Pfaff of Lansing, MI; grandchildren: Laura Forbis of St. Johns, MI; Jim and Olivia Matice of St. Johns, MI; Emily and Jeremy Kendall of Elsie, MI; Andrew Irish of New York, NY; Megan Pfaff of Ovid, MI; Alex Pfaff of Lansing, MI; Christopher and Sarah Matice of Lapeer, MI; Brianna and Lewis Davis of Rives Junction, MI; great-grandchildren Fynn, Abram, Rowan and Ryzon Matice, Kiyana Irish, Lexi Kendall, Jayden Pfaff, Ethan Craig, Madison and Mya Matice, Damien Gladstone, Matice Morey and Micah Davis; sister Dorothy Decker of Carson City, MI; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson Adam Matice, sisters; Marion Wellington, Grace (Schafer) Masarik and Alice Richmond, brothers; Paul, Howard, Clifford, Donald, and Clare Hainer.
Memorials may be made to Clinton County 4-H, 100 E. State Street, Suite G100, St. Johns, MI 48879. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Mar. 17, 2019