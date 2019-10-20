|
Gladys L. Armbrustmacher
Fowler - Gladys L. Armbrustmacher died Saturday, October 19, 2019 at the age of 85. She was born April 7, 1934 in Bengal Township, Clinton County, MI to Julius and Rosa (Spitzley) Thelen. Gladys graduated from Fowler High School, Class of 1952 and was a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Fowler. She was a member of the Christian Mothers and the Catholic Order of Foresters. Gladys was an avid sports fan especially when it came to the Fowler Eagles and the Michigan Wolverines. In her younger years she played high school basketball and served as a girls' high school basketball official after graduation. On October 15, 1955 she married James Armbrustmacher and they recently celebrated 64 years of marriage. Surviving is her husband, Jim; four daughters, Karen (Robert) Berry of Byron Center, Sharon (Mark) Pohl of Westphalia, Sandy Armbrustmacher of Grand Ledge, Jane (Steve) Schmitt of Fowler; three sons, Jerry (Ruth), Dale (Deb) and Tom all of Fowler; 17 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren with two more on the way; one brother, Richard (Rosemary) Thelen and sisters-in-law, Anne, Rita and Jan Thelen. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Matthew Berry; sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Hilary Simon; brother and sister-in-law, Elmer and Therese Thelen and brothers, Donald, Stanley and Kenneth Thelen. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Fowler with Rev. Fr. Dennis Howard as Celebrant. Rite of Committal will follow at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends 2-4 and 6-8 PM Tuesday at Most Holy Trinity Church Activity Center 11159 W. Kent St. Fowler with a rosary being prayed at 3:00 PM. The family would like to thank Jim and Gladys' siblings and spouses and the community of Fowler for their loving support during this difficult time. Also, a special thanks to the staff at Heart to Heart Hospice and the caregivers at Visiting Angels and Grace Haven Assisted Living Facility for their compassionate care of Gladys during her illness. Memorials may be made to the . The family was assisted with these arrangements by Keck-Coleman Funeral Home, St. Johns.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 27, 2019