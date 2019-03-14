|
Gladys Louise Schueller
St. Johns - Gladys Louise Schueller of St. Johns, MI, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the age of 89 at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor, St. Johns, MI.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 109 Linden Street, St. Johns, MI. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Fr. Michael Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Most Holy Trinity Cemetery, Fowler, MI. Friends and relatives may call at Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, 104 E. Cass Street, St. Johns, MI on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5-8 P.M with a Vigil and Rosary prayed at 7:00 P.M.
Gladys was born in Fowler, MI on November 29, 1929 to Arnold and Rose (Snyder) Thelen. She married Paul Schueller on August 17, 1950 in Fowler, MI where they lived until moving to St. Johns in 1959. She was a long-time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. Gladys also worked for the St. Johns Public Schools for many years. She was an artist, a Detroit Tiger fan, a golfer, a bowler, an excellent cook, but most of all, loved spending time with her friends and family.
Gladys is survived by 3 sons: Daniel Schueller of Perrinton, MI; Kent Schueller of Florida; Ray Schueller of Muskegon, MI; daughter Jane Schueller of East Lansing, MI; granddaughter Kari (Adam) Schueller-Lopez; great-granddaughter Nova Lopez; sister, Elsie Zuker of St. Johns, MI; sister-in-law, Angie Schueller, and many nieces and nephews. Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Max Thelen, brothers-in-law: Clare Zuker, Ed, Ron, Bob, Mark, Jim, Joe and Dick Schueller; sisters-in-law: Laurine, Gert, Linda, Irene, Donna, Virginia and Erma Schueller.
Special thanks to all who provided compassionate care, assistance and companionship.
Memorials may be made to Clinton County Veterans Memorial or to a Hospice of the donor's choice. Online condolences can be sent to www.smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com. The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes - Osgood Chapel, St. Johns, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2019