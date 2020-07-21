1/1
Glen "Steve" Hitchcock Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Glen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Glen "Steve" Hitchcock, Sr.

Webberville - 11/17/1943-6/3/2020

Please join us in a Celebration of Life for our father, Steve Hitchcock, on Sunday, August 2 at 4pm. Come and share your memories, have a bit to eat and toast to my dad.

It will take place at Diederich's Strawberry Farm, 3537 Morrice Road, Webberville. The Celebration will be at the red & white barn at the corner of Morrice and Allen Rds.

"There are Far, Far better things ahead than anything we Leave behind."




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Williamston Enterprise from Jul. 21 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Diederich's Strawberry Farm
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved