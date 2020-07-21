Glen "Steve" Hitchcock, Sr.



Webberville - 11/17/1943-6/3/2020



Please join us in a Celebration of Life for our father, Steve Hitchcock, on Sunday, August 2 at 4pm. Come and share your memories, have a bit to eat and toast to my dad.



It will take place at Diederich's Strawberry Farm, 3537 Morrice Road, Webberville. The Celebration will be at the red & white barn at the corner of Morrice and Allen Rds.



"There are Far, Far better things ahead than anything we Leave behind."









