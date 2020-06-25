Glenn A. Lounsbury



Zephyrhills, FL - (March 19, 1935 - June 23, 2020)



Lounsbury, Glenn A., 85, of Zephyrhills formerly of Williamston, Michigan, Passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marge: 6 children, Cathy Lounsbury and husband Steve, Julie Dean and husband Jon, James Lounsbury and wife Lynne, Mark Lounsbury and wife Erin, Steve Lounsbury and wife Heather, and Chris Lounsbury and wife Erika: 15 grandchildren and 5 great children. He is also survived by his brother, Douglas. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Williamston, Michigan.









