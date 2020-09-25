1/1
Glenn A. Lounsbury
1935 - 2020
Glenn A. Lounsbury

Zephyrhills - (March 19, 1935 - June 23, 2020)

Lounsbury, Glenn A., 85, of Zephyrhills formerly of Williamston, Michigan, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Glenn retired from the State of Michigan Department of Transportation and the Michigan National Guard.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marge: 6 children, Cathy Lounsbury and husband Steve, Julie Dean and husband Jon, James Lounsbury and wife Lynne, Mark Lounsbury and wife Erin, Steve Lounsbury and wife Heather, and Chris Lounsbury and wife Erika: 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his brother, Douglas.

A celebration of Glenn's life will be held on October 10, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 157 High Street, Williamston, MI 48895 with a one hour visitation starting at 10:00 a.m.

A burial will take place after the service at Summit Cemetery, Williamston, MI.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grwilliamston.com for the Lounsbury family.




Published in Lansing State Journal from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
