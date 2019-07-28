|
|
Glenn Alward
Lansing - Glenn received his angel wings on July 25, 2019, surrounded by his wife and family.
Glenn was born to William and Cecile Alward on June 19, 1937. He married Bethany (Cramer), they were to be married 65 years this September. Glenn was a printer by trade.
Glenn and Beth really enjoyed life and found fun where ever they were. Family and friends were important to him and he was always surrounded by them. His favorite past-times included: snowmobiling, motorcycling, and traveling the world. He and Beth toured the United States on their Honda Goldwing. He was also an avid golfer and dancer.
Glenn was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, James; daughter, Sheri LaRee Alward; and granddaughter, Sarah Caroline Secor.
Glenn is survived by: wife, Bethany; daughters, Stephanie Alward and Saragen (Mike) Gross; 6 grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 1, 2019, East Lawn Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice House of Mid-Michigan www.sparrow.org/hospice-house-of-mid-michigan or , Michigan's Great Lakes Chapter https://www.alz.org/mglc
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 28, 2019