Glenn Martin Bivins
Lansing - Glenn Martin Bivins, age 74, passed away November 5, 2020. He was the first born son to Adolphus and Willa Mae (Young) Bivins in Flint, MI. He leaves behind to treasure his memory his son; Craig Bivins Sr., grandchildren; Craig Bivins Jr. (Wendy) and Tiffany, great grandchildren; Elaina and Brooklyn Bivins, and his brother; Art Bivins. Others that have shared his life are June Daman, Kathryn Bivins, and Jo Anne Royston (Craig's mother).
Glenn loved travel, politics and sports. Above all he enjoyed MSU football. Glenn had the gift of remembering everyone he met, no matter where he was he would find a connection.
Visitation and a funeral will be held Saturday, November 14, at the Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 West Saginaw Highway, Lansing, MI 48917. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. with the funeral following immediately at 3:00 p.m. Please be sure to wear a mask and observe social distancing. Interment will occur at the Great Lakes National Cemetery in the spring of 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Lansing or the Lewy Body Dementia Association. The services will be livestreamed at Tiffanyfh.com