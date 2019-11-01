|
Gloria Ann Cook
Lansing, MI - Age 87, passed away, Thursday, October 31, 2019. Gloria was born April 27, 1932, in Battle Creek, MI the daughter of Harry and Florence (Kelso) Bird. She has been a Lansing resident since 1952. Gloria was a graduate of Lakeview High School in Battle Creek. She then moved to Lansing and attended the E. W. Sparrow School of Nursing, graduating class of 1953. She spent her entire nursing career at Sparrow Hospital retiring in 1994. Gloria enjoyed her needle point work, gardening and traveling. A loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Gloria was preceded in death by her loving husband, Glenn Cook in 1998 and her beloved cousins, Jayne Peck and Joan Wiant. She is survived by her loving children, Steve (Mary Jane), Glenn Jr. (Susan), Douglas (Anne), Raymond (Beth) and Kelley Cook. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, 12:00 Noon at the Palmer, Bush & Jensen Family Funeral Home, Lansing Chapel with Chaplain Lyle Heaton officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends, Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the in memory of Gloria. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.palmerbush.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019