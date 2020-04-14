|
Gloria Bastian
Grand Ledge - With pronounced sadness, we announce the passing of our dear Gloria Bastian on April 11, 2020. Gloria was born in Calumet, Michigan on January 13, 1935 to Ludwig and Elsie Erickson. Gloria was a devoted wife and mother, having married the love of her life, Jay Bastian, on April 30, 1955. Gloria and Jay eventually moved from the UP settling in Grand Ledge in 1965. Gloria was known for her kindness, thoughtfulness, generosity, intelligence, and volunteering at Sparrow Hospital and St. David's Episcopal Church for many years. After retiring from the State of Michigan, Gloria and Jay spent many winters with their snowbird friends in Gulf Shores, Alabama. Gloria will always be in our hearts and remembered for her thoughtful and caring ways and will be missed dearly by her family, nieces, nephews, friends and other family members. Gloria was predeceased by her parents and two sisters, Margorie (Harold) Nikka and Shirley (Robert) Forrest. She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Jay and son Eric (Kelly) Bastian of Grand Ledge. The family extends a special thank you to Niece, Lynn Venturino.
Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, the family has chosen to postpone funeral services. A service of remembrance may be be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. David's Episcopal Church in memory of Gloria Bastian. The family entrusted arrangements to Peters & Murray Funeral Home, Grand Ledge. www.petersandmurrayfuneralhome.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020