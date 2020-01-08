Services
First Congregational Church
106 S Bostwick St
Charlotte, MI 48813
Resources
Gloria Jeanne Cole

Gloria Jeanne Cole Obituary
Gloria Jeanne Cole

Our beautiful wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, friend, and cousin, Gloria J Cole passed away 01/05/2020 of kidney disease, surrounded by her loving family who never left her side.

Gloria's laughter lit up the room, wherever she went, her smile was infectious. She was beautiful inside and out and will be forever missed by all who loved her. Gloria was married to the love of her life, Richard J. Cole, who survives her. They had just celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary.

She is also survived by a sister JoAnn, her sons Richard (Dawn), Randy (Maria), Mike (Lori) and add on son Kevin (Linda).

Survivors include her wonderful grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, her friend and sister-in-law Joan Norris, her nieces, nephews and cousins all of whom loved her dearly. Gloria was preceded in death by her brother Joe and her sister Jackie.

Gloria was retired from the Williamston School system. After retirement she loved doing charity work, gardening, and spending time with her family and friends.

A service to honor Gloria's life will be held at, First Congregational Church of Charlotte, 106 S. Bostwick, Charlotte, MI, Saturday, January 18th at 11AM.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
