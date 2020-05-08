Gloria June AppletonEast Lansing - Gloria was born on June 13, 1933, and passed away peacefully on May 8, 2020, of natural causes. Gloria was born in Lansing, Michigan to Harold and Ruth Cole, the third of six children. Gloria attended Verlinden Elementary, West Junior High, and J.W. Sexton High School. She graduated from Sexton in January 1951, and married her high school sweetheart, William Appleton in July of 1951. Gloria was employed by Michigan State University where she worked in the printing department for 37 years. Gloria and Bill purchased some property in Pentwater, Michigan in 1969, and they went on to build a beautiful family cottage with the help of a few friends. Gloria was a big MSU fan, especially hockey and football. She and Bill had season tickets for over 30 years. She was also an avid Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions fan. After retirement, she and Bill took a trip around the country, and spent 3 months out of the year in Gulf Shores, AL with their friends, Bruce and Barbara Sharp. She was involved with Meals on Wheels, The Red Cross and a volunteer at Sparrow Hospital. She loved spending time at the cottage. She thoroughly enjoyed her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she loved to talk about. She loved to read and go to the Casino with her friend Barb Sharp. We will all miss getting our socks at Christmas.Gloria was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, William Appleton, parents Harold and Ruth Cole, 3 brothers, Gordon Cole, Harold Cole, and Ronald Cole, son-in-law Jeffery Odle, great-granddaughter Arya Odle, and brothers and sisters-in-law Harold and Margaret Altstaetter and Richard and Virginia Pifer.She is survived by her children: son Jeffrey (Barbara) Appleton; daughter Rebecca Appleton; Rebecca's and the family's special friend Richard Solomon; and daughter Jennifer (Michael) Mitchner; ten grandchildren, Courtney Appleton; Ashley (Michael) Marlow; Samantha Appleton (Chris Steves); Lindsey (Timothy) Sorenson; Eric (Lorissa) Odle; Brian (May Khalil) Odle; Anthony Mitchner; Lauren (Trhile) Brown; Rachel (Jill) Carlier; Atticus Solomon; 18 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Trudy (Loyd) Wood; her brother, Robert (Gwen) Cole; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank Timber Ridge Assisted Living Facility for all they have done to give Gloria a place to live that she loved. It truly was home to her. We will forever be grateful to all of you. Gloria was cremated, as she requested.A celebration of life will be held at a later date when we can all gather together. Arrangements are by the Estes-Leadley Greater Lansing Chapel.