Gloria Kay Carper (Gibson) Hibbard
Tustin - Gloria Kay Carper (Gibson) Hibbard, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and dear friend passed away peacefully at home in Tustin, Michigan on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, with her family by her side.
Gloria was born to Richard and Marjorie (Mitchell) Carper on July 14, 1934, in Lansing, Michigan. After Marjorie's untimely passing, Richard married Ada Lillian (Holmes) Carper who raised Gloria from infancy. She was a member of the Lansing Eastern High School Class of 1952 and Michigan State University Class of 1956. Gloria went on to earn her Master's Degree in teaching. She taught elementary education in the Lansing Public Schools for 30 years. Her fondest teaching years were spent with her Horsebrook Elementary School family. She was a life-long member of First United Methodist Church, where she shared her beautiful voice in the choir for many years. Gloria was a past member of The Order of the Eastern Star. When Gloria met her husband, Orlo, he swept her heart right off the dance floor, and they were married on August 1, 1976. Family always came first and they enjoyed many years raising their blended family together. She was an avid reader and enjoyed writing memoirs of her and Orlos' travels "on the road" in their motor home for nearly 20 years. Many friendships were made and enjoyed along the way. For the last several years, they wintered in Florida and then Texas, and returned to Michigan each summer to their cottage near Clare, Michigan. Photographing and documenting life's journey was important to Gloria and enjoyed by all. Gloria, "Glo" lived up to her nick-name by brightening every path she traveled with her contagious smile and laughter.
Gloria is survived by the love of her life, Orlo; her sister, Patricia (Carper) McAvoy; children, Eugenia (Mark) Jarema, Patty DeSilva, Elizabeth (Scott) Burke, Sherry Kahlil, Gary (Enriqueta) Hibbard; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and life-long friends. Heartfelt thanks to the many special caregivers in Texas and Michigan.
In accordance with Gloria's wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held this summer in Lansing.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider memorials to their favorite charity.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Apr. 13, 2019