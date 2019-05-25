|
|
Gloria Kay Hibbard
Tustin - Gloria Kay Carper (Gibson) Hibbard, passed away in Tustin, MI on Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Gloria was born on July 14, 1934, in Lansing, MI. Interment will take place on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., at DeepDale Memorial Gardens, Lansing, MI. A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, June 1, 2019 following the interment until 2:00 p.m., at Frances Park Rose Gardens, Picnic Pavilion, 2701 Moores River Drive, Lansing, MI 48911. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . For information, please call Fischer Family Funeral Services at (989) 755-8277.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 25, 2019