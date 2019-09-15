Services
Gloria Mae Negus


1934 - 2019
Gloria Mae Negus Obituary
Gloria Mae Negus

East Lansing - Gloria Mae Negus, 85, of East Lansing, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born June 16, 1934 in Battle Creek, Michigan to John and Florence (Forman) Bethel, Gloria was the valedictorian of her high school class and went on to attend community college. She worked with her husband, Donald O. Negus, in his residential construction and real estate company, and later at Sparrow Hospital in the radiology department.

Gloria loved a good hot fudge sundae, watching MSU sports, the Detroit Tigers, and playing cards and BINGO.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jim Bethel; and her husband, Donald O. Negus.

Gloria will be lovingly remembered by her children, Sherrie Negus, Michael (Christine) Negus, Gregory (Peggy) Negus, and Judy (Robert) Kleihege; and her grandchildren, Bradley and Dillon Kleihege and Olivia and Jackson Negus.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at a later date.

In honor of Gloria, memorial contributions may be made to the Rheumatology Research Foundation at www.rheumresearch.org.

Online condolences may be expressed through Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes at www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
