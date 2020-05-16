Gordon E. Small
Mr. Gordon E. Small, loving father of Karla K. Small, Shelley K. Sander, Kristan K. Small-Grimes and Stacey K. Small Skirvin (Oscar) died May 8th, 2020, after a battle against Covid-19.
Mr. Small was the Personnel Manager for Wyeth-Pfizer Laboratories in Mason for 27 years. He was immensely proud of those he hired during his tenure. After some years of various pursuits at the family cottage on Crooked Lake, where he was the champion bass and pike fisherman, Mr. Small returned to work with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality. He wanted to express his gratitude to the DEQ for allowing him to continue making a contribution to the work world- he looked forward to it each day.
Mr. Small was a Korean-era U. S. Army veteran, serving from 1953 to 1955 and assigned to the Strategic Air Command as the top NCO in the Operations and Intelligence, S3, 32nd Brigade out of R.A.F. Station, Heyford, England. Sergeant Small was especially proud of achieving 'Honors Graduate' of the 32nd Brigade NCO Academy, Bridgestock, England; and the Outstanding Military Award while in the 6th Armored Division for Basic Infantry Training. Gordon declined the opportunity to attend Officer Candidate School and returned to civilian life where he aspired to serve his community. He was a former Councilman and Mayor of the City of Mason, past Commander of Lansing Commandery No. 25, Knights Templar; Capitol Lodge #33, Elf Khurafeh Shrine Temple, and past President of the Lansing Industrial Personnel Association. He was an elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Mason and a proud registered Girl Scout Leader in the Capitol Area Girl Scout Council, (serving on its Executive Board); and PTA President at Lewton Elementary School in Lansing.
In 1990, Mr. Small received a Certificate of Recognition from the City of Lansing and a Civilian Citation from the Police Department for "meritorious actions significantly aiding the police" of which he was especially proud. Mr. Small became a professional auctioneer and was an accomplished antique collector. He enjoyed decades of flea markets and garage sales and found wonderful friends along with his "treasures".
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Karl K. Small (Pearl), his beloved grandparents Mr. and Mrs. E. H. Rigby (Emma) and former wife of 32 years and dear friend, Jone H. Small. He is survived by his four daughters, as well as four grandchildren, Erika K. Basham (Tim), Elena K. Miller (Nathan), Karalyn E.P. Grimes (Olive & Stephanie) and favorite grandson, Dustin J Grimes; four great-grandchildren, Kai A. Miller and Aven K., Addison K. and Archer K. Basham, of Seattle, WA. Also surviving is sister Beverly K. Bach (Ferd), nieces LeeAnn Hill, Cynthia Broom-Bowley and nephew John Bach; and special cousin Dennis Rigby of California.
At Mr. Small's request there will be no service before interment at Evergreen Cemetery, Lansing. A memorial will be held at a later date so please visit Legacy.com with memories and condolences.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 16 to May 17, 2020.