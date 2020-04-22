|
|
Gordon Harris Mitchell
Age 74, passed away April 15, 2020. He was born September 27, 1945 in Lansing, MI to Earle and Margaret (Campbell) Mitchell.
He graduated from Portland High School and went on to graduate from Michigan Tech.
He is survived by his wife Helen,
3 children; Eric Mitchell, Jennifer (Sam) Newberry, and Timothy Mitchell (fiancée Lesly); and 7 grandchildren.
The family will hold a private memorial at a later date. In accordance with Gordie's wishes cremation has taken place and he will be interned at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lansing, MI.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020