Gordon Laverne Long
Okemos - Passed away on May 8, 2020. He was born on September 17, 1931 to Arthur and Lorene Long. Gordon was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church in Lansing where he married his wife, Lillian, on July 9, 1955. He attended Leroy High School, Lansing Business University and Michigan State University. He served in the United States Navy. He had a long career in real estate and development in and around the Lansing area.
He is survived by his wife, Lillian; daughter, Teresa (Greg) Mayville; grandchildren, Jennifer (Matthew) StDenis, Nickolas Mayville, Matthew (Cathryn) Mayville, Alexandra Mayville and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Marilyn Williams, Carolyn Taylor, June Squires, Janice Courter, Connie Legg and Ardith Walters.
He is predeceased by his parents and brothers, Arnold and Robert.
A private family graveside service will be held due to the COVID Virus restrictions.
Contributions honoring Gordon may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church, 1001 N. Capital Ave., Lansing, MI 48906. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.greastlansing.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 9 to May 10, 2020.