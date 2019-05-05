|
|
Gordon Smith
Lansing - Gordon L Smith was born in 1930, St. Louis MI. He was preceded in death by his son Ronald Smith. He is survived by his loving wife Donna Smith, daughter; Laura Lee Joseph, son; Edward (Nancy) Smith, six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 at 4:00pm- 8:00pm at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E Michigan Ave Lansing, MI 48912. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes, 900 E Michigan Ave, Lansing at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends/family at the Chapel on Monday, May 7 at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 5, 2019