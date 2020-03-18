|
|
Gorge Manuell, Sr.
Lansing - George J. Manuell, Sr., 79, was born to Ygnacio and Guadalupe (Sosa) Manuell on October 16, 1940 in Houston, Texas. George went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 9, 2020.
George was a loving husband and father.
George was preceded in death by: his loving wife of 55 years, Ofelia H. Manuell.
George is survived by: his daughter, Ines (Danny) Burton; sons, George "Jorge" J. Manuell, Jr. and Gilverto Manuell; and grandchildren, Luke and Gracie Burton.
Viewing: Friday, March 20, from 4-8 pm at Olivet Baptist Church, 5455 W Willoughby Rd, Lansing, MI 48911.
Celebration Service: Saturday, March 21, at Olivet Baptist Church at 11am. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to service.
Internment at East Lawn Memory Gardens, 2400 Bennett Rd, Okemos, MI 48864
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020