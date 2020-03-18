Services
Riley Funeral Home - Lansing
426 West St. Joseph Street
Lansing, MI 48933
(517) 372-6009
Service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Olivet Baptist Church
5455 W. Willoughby Road
Lansing, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gorge Manuell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gorge Manuell Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gorge Manuell Sr. Obituary
Gorge Manuell, Sr.

Lansing - George J. Manuell, Sr., 79, was born to Ygnacio and Guadalupe (Sosa) Manuell on October 16, 1940 in Houston, Texas. George went home to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 9, 2020.

George was a loving husband and father.

George was preceded in death by: his loving wife of 55 years, Ofelia H. Manuell.

George is survived by: his daughter, Ines (Danny) Burton; sons, George "Jorge" J. Manuell, Jr. and Gilverto Manuell; and grandchildren, Luke and Gracie Burton.

Viewing: Friday, March 20, from 4-8 pm at Olivet Baptist Church, 5455 W Willoughby Rd, Lansing, MI 48911.

Celebration Service: Saturday, March 21, at Olivet Baptist Church at 11am. The family will receive friends thirty minutes prior to service.

Internment at East Lawn Memory Gardens, 2400 Bennett Rd, Okemos, MI 48864
Published in Lansing State Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gorge's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -