Grace Christine (Schmidt) Hoffer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Christine (Schmidt) Hoffer

Okemos - Grace C. Hoffer, 91, of Okemos, Michigan, passed away on May 3, 2020 after multiple battles with cancer. She was born July 28, 1928 in Brethren, Michigan to Herman and Elsie Schmidt. She was married to J. Robert Hoffer from 1961 until he passed in 1992. Grace graduated from the Onekema School system in 1946 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science from Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, in 1950. Twenty years later, she completed her Master's degree in Education from Michigan State University. Teaching was a true passion of Grace's, and she spent her first year teaching in the Norman Dickson school system, then taught for 42 years in the Lansing area. She belonged to Alpha Delta Kappa educational sorority for more than 60 years. She volunteered at Sparrow Hospital's Gift Shop for more than 25 years, and was a member of St. Martha's Catholic Church in Okemos. Other activities included traveling, reading and playing a mean game of pinochle.

She is survived by several nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lorraine Waite, and brother, Bruce Schmidt.

A private Funeral Mass will be held for family at St. Martha Catholic Church in Okemos, followed by interment in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing. A Memorial Mass will be held for Grace at a later date, when family and friends are able to safely gather.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Gorsline Runciman Funeral Homes
1730 East Grand River Ave
East Lansing, MI 48823
5173379745
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved