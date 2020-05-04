Grace Christine (Schmidt) Hoffer
Okemos - Grace C. Hoffer, 91, of Okemos, Michigan, passed away on May 3, 2020 after multiple battles with cancer. She was born July 28, 1928 in Brethren, Michigan to Herman and Elsie Schmidt. She was married to J. Robert Hoffer from 1961 until he passed in 1992. Grace graduated from the Onekema School system in 1946 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science from Central Michigan University, Mt. Pleasant, in 1950. Twenty years later, she completed her Master's degree in Education from Michigan State University. Teaching was a true passion of Grace's, and she spent her first year teaching in the Norman Dickson school system, then taught for 42 years in the Lansing area. She belonged to Alpha Delta Kappa educational sorority for more than 60 years. She volunteered at Sparrow Hospital's Gift Shop for more than 25 years, and was a member of St. Martha's Catholic Church in Okemos. Other activities included traveling, reading and playing a mean game of pinochle.
She is survived by several nieces and a nephew. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lorraine Waite, and brother, Bruce Schmidt.
A private Funeral Mass will be held for family at St. Martha Catholic Church in Okemos, followed by interment in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Lansing. A Memorial Mass will be held for Grace at a later date, when family and friends are able to safely gather.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.greastlansing.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.