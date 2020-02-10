|
Grace Estella Hanley
Lansing - Grace Estella Hanley (Raymond), age 86 went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 9th at her home surrounded by family. Grace is survived by her 3 sons, Wayne (Pat) Farr, Randy (Lorena) Farr, John Farr (Trese) and her daughter Bonnie (Dennis) Odom, 4 stepchildren; Kenneth (Carol) Hanley, Brian (Martha) Hanley, Debbie Hanley, Jeffrey Hanley, 15 grandkids, 30 great grandkids and 1 great great-grandchild as well as many special nieces and nephews.
Grace as proceeded in death by her husband of 26 years Lewis Hanley, her parents and 11 siblings as well as her first husband Arthur Farr.
Born and raised in Mason, Michigan the daughter of Clare and Margaret Raymond, Grace has many hobbies including bowling, traveling and playing cards. Grace, or as many called her, "Amazing Grace" was always smiling and would brighten any room. A special thanks to all of the amazing caregivers at Ingham County Medical Care Facility for treating her like family!
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Eden United Brethren Church, 1938 Eden Rd. Mason, MI 48854. Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020