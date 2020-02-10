Services
Skinner Funeral Homes
101 W. Jolly Road
Lansing, MI 48910
(517) 882-9091
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Hanley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace Estella Hanley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grace Estella Hanley Obituary
Grace Estella Hanley

Lansing - Grace Estella Hanley (Raymond), age 86 went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 9th at her home surrounded by family. Grace is survived by her 3 sons, Wayne (Pat) Farr, Randy (Lorena) Farr, John Farr (Trese) and her daughter Bonnie (Dennis) Odom, 4 stepchildren; Kenneth (Carol) Hanley, Brian (Martha) Hanley, Debbie Hanley, Jeffrey Hanley, 15 grandkids, 30 great grandkids and 1 great great-grandchild as well as many special nieces and nephews.

Grace as proceeded in death by her husband of 26 years Lewis Hanley, her parents and 11 siblings as well as her first husband Arthur Farr.

Born and raised in Mason, Michigan the daughter of Clare and Margaret Raymond, Grace has many hobbies including bowling, traveling and playing cards. Grace, or as many called her, "Amazing Grace" was always smiling and would brighten any room. A special thanks to all of the amazing caregivers at Ingham County Medical Care Facility for treating her like family!

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Eden United Brethren Church, 1938 Eden Rd. Mason, MI 48854. Family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service. To share memories and condolences please visit www.SkinnerFuneralHomes.com
Published in Lansing State Journal from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -