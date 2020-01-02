|
|
Grace French
Grand Rapids - Grace Margaret French was born March 5, 1927 to Lloyd and Gladys French in Midland County, Michigan, and she died at the age of 92 years on January 2, 2020, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Grace was a teacher and a librarian, and she loved to travel.
As a child growing up on a farm, Grace learned how to drive a team of horses. At the age of sixteen she was valedictorian of her Breckenridge High School Class of 1943. Eventually she completed her education with a Masters in Library Science from the University of Michigan. She finished her career by working at Eastern High School in Lansing for 27 years, retiring in 1988.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents and one nephew (Andrew French). Grace is survived by her three siblings: Lorna (Karl) Fretz of Ridgeway, Ontario; Donald (Janice) French of Big Rapids, Michigan; and Alice (Charles) Andrews of Ada, Michigan. Grace is also survived by two nieces (Rebecca Andrews-Dickert and Kimberly Andrews), three nephews (Bradley Fretz, Derek Fretz, and Nathan French), four great-nieces, one great-nephew, and many cousins.
Interment will occur in the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Breckenridge, Michigan. A memorial service is planned for the spring, with the date to be announced later. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge. To view Grace's obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Lansing State Journal from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020