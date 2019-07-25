Services
Palmer Bush& Jensen Family Funeral Homes Lansing Chapel - Lansing
520 E. Mt. Hope Ave.
Lansing, MI 48910
517-484-5349
For more information about
Gracie Durrett
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Casimir Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Casimir Catholic Church
Interment
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Ft. Custer National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Gracie Durrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gracie Marie (Shaffier) Durrett


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gracie Marie (Shaffier) Durrett Obituary
Gracie Marie (Shaffier) Durrett

Lansing - Passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 70. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Casimir Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Bill Lugger as celebrant. Interment will take place at Ft. Custer National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Casimir Catholic Church in memory of Gracie.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now