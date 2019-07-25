|
Gracie Marie (Shaffier) Durrett
Lansing - Passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the age of 70. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Casimir Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. Bill Lugger as celebrant. Interment will take place at Ft. Custer National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 AM Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to St. Casimir Catholic Church in memory of Gracie.
Published in Lansing State Journal on July 25, 2019