Grady Dennis Smalley
East Lansing - In the early morning of Sunday, May 26, Grady Smalley passed away quietly in his sleep, joining the celebration awaiting him in heaven. He was 84 years old.
Grady is survived by his wife of 56 years, Karen Smalley, his sons and daughters-in-law, Jon and Cathy Smalley, and Joe and Liz Smalley, his daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Alan Wilk, and his ten grandchildren, Sean, Sam, Claire, AJ, Drew, Charlie, Hannah, Jackson, Danielle, and Graham. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred Smalley and Elsie Mae Sumner, his sister, Nancy Lynn Smalley, and is survived by his siblings Ron Smalley and Judy Matasek. A Lansing native, Grady graduated from Eastern High School, and attended Michigan State University where he was in the Marine Reserves before serving his country during the Korean War. Grady was a born salesman, starting at his father's battery business before transitioning to a long career in residential and commercial real estate. A man of faith, Grady was a strong example of Christian love. He served in the Stephen Ministry, was active in Bible studies, and helped wherever he could. Grady was competitive and loved Euchre, cribbage, and Michigan State sports. Although his best days were spent with family, everyone who met Grady immediately liked him for his kindness and his sense of humor. Visitation will be held on Monday June 3, 2019 at 10am at St. Luke Lutheran Church (5589 Van Atta Road, Haslett, MI), with the funeral at 11am, and a luncheon to follow. After the meal, family and friends are invited to the Chapel Hills Cemetery (4444 West Grand River Avenue, Lansing, MI) for the interment, along with a military tribute. Instead of flowers, throw a little extra in your church offering plate, or buy something from the next salesman who goes the extra mile and think of Grady.
Published in Lansing State Journal on May 30, 2019